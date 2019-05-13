Here & Now
Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Set To Break Record For Longest Flood Event Since 192703:24Play
Torrential rain in the South has inundated parts of Louisiana. The Mississippi River is expected to be at flood levels in Baton Rouge into at least mid-June, making this period the longest flood event since 1927. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from Chelsea Brasted (@cabrasted), city columnist for NOLA.com.
This segment aired on May 13, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news