May 13, 2019
Torrential rain in the South has inundated parts of Louisiana. The Mississippi River is expected to be at flood levels in Baton Rouge into at least mid-June, making this period the longest flood event since 1927. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from Chelsea Brasted (@cabrasted), city columnist for NOLA.com.

This segment aired on May 13, 2019.

