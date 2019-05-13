China Responds To Trump By Raising Tariffs On U.S. Imports05:24
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 13, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

China retaliated Monday morning with a new round of tariffs against the United States. The two countries are in an ongoing trade war that escalated Friday when negotiators left a two-day meeting in Washington without a deal.

NPR business and economics reporter Jim Zarroli (@JimZarroli) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the retaliatory tariffs that China imposed on certain U.S. imports.

This segment aired on May 13, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news