China retaliated Monday morning with a new round of tariffs against the United States. The two countries are in an ongoing trade war that escalated Friday when negotiators left a two-day meeting in Washington without a deal.
NPR business and economics reporter Jim Zarroli (@JimZarroli) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the retaliatory tariffs that China imposed on certain U.S. imports.
This segment aired on May 13, 2019.
