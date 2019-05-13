President Trump is meeting with Hungary's far-right prime minister Monday, something the last two U.S. presidents have not done. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has talked about a "migrant invasion" threatening Europe's culture, and he has stripped power from the judiciary and independent news organizations. Here & Now's Robin Young talks to John Shattuck, senior fellow at the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy at Harvard's Kennedy School. Shattuck is also the former president of the Central European University in Hungary.