President Trump Hails Tariff Strategy, Blocks Democratic Investigations05:30
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 13, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

President Trump has continued to stump for the trade war with China, even as his top economic adviser admitted it would hurt American consumers. Meanwhile, the White House continues to block Congress's investigative efforts, and Trump hosts the far-right Hungarian prime minister Monday in the Oval Office. Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe (@ayesharascoe).

This segment aired on May 13, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news