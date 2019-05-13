Here & Now
President Trump Hails Tariff Strategy, Blocks Democratic Investigations05:30Play
President Trump has continued to stump for the trade war with China, even as his top economic adviser admitted it would hurt American consumers. Meanwhile, the White House continues to block Congress's investigative efforts, and Trump hosts the far-right Hungarian prime minister Monday in the Oval Office. Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe (@ayesharascoe).
This segment aired on May 13, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news