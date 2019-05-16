DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: Foot-Stomping Country Music, From Blake Shelton To Maren Morris09:54
May 16, 2019
Blake Shelton performs onstage in Nashville. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Shawn Parr, co-host of "Nash Nights Live," a country music show in Nashville, joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson for a country edition of our DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Blake Shelton, "God's Country"

Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"

Maren Morris, "Girl"

Chris Janson, "Drunk Girl"

This segment aired on May 16, 2019.

