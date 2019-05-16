Shawn Parr, co-host of "Nash Nights Live," a country music show in Nashville, joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson for a country edition of our DJ Sessions.

Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions

Music From The Segment

Blake Shelton, "God's Country"

Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"

Maren Morris, "Girl"

Chris Janson, "Drunk Girl"