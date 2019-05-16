Here & Now
DJ Sessions
DJ Sessions: Foot-Stomping Country Music, From Blake Shelton To Maren Morris09:54Play
Shawn Parr, co-host of "Nash Nights Live," a country music show in Nashville, joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson for a country edition of our DJ Sessions.
- Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions
Music From The Segment
Blake Shelton, "God's Country"
Luke Combs, "Beautiful Crazy"
Maren Morris, "Girl"
Chris Janson, "Drunk Girl"
This segment aired on May 16, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news