There's a new Broadway play that takes an imaginative look at Hillary and Bill Clinton during the 2008 primaries.

"Hillary and Clinton" is a tragedy. But there are also moments of comedy — like when John Lithgow, as Bill Clinton, makes an entrance: his gleaming white legs in way-too-short running shorts, flinging himself back in a chair with a pizza box.

But over the course of the play, the laughs subside.

"Hillary and Clinton" is set in a New Hampshire hotel suite, just as Hillary, played by Laurie Metcalf, slowly realizes the young Sen. Barack Obama is overtaking her. She's torn between accepting the help of her husband — a natural politician — and her anger about what his indiscretions have cost her.

"It's very much a marriage play," Lithgow tells Here & Now's Robin Young. "Just as [our characters] are an imaginary version of the actual Bill and Hillary, they're an imaginary version of so many marriages."

Lithgow and Metcalf leave their portrayal of the real-life Clintons up for interpretation: Metcalf, for instance, doesn't don a blonde wig, nor does Lithgow adopt a Southern drawl. The show also speculates about heated, late-night arguments the couple was reportedly having behind closed doors. But Metcalf says she and Lithgow have approached "Hillary and Clinton" — and its sensitive subject matter — in a spirit of respect.

"I think we both do feel a responsibility, in a sense, of getting this right and doing it with respect, admiration and empathy," she says. "I've been lately playing really, really strong, powerful female roles. This is certainly one of them."

Interview Highlights

On not trying to match the physical traits of the Clintons

Laurie Metcalf: "No, in fact it's kind of the opposite. I'm trying not to channel the real Hillary in the performance. But I think it might be sort of an illusion for the audience ... because they know who we're playing, or they have a sense of that we're Bill and Hillary — sometimes even in rehearsal, somebody would say, 'You looked just like her for one second.' "

On how much of "Hillary and Clinton" is true

Metcalf: "We don't know what they actually said to each other behind closed doors. No one knows that, that's all fabricated [in the show.]"

John Lithgow: "We know, for example, that there were late nights when they could be heard yelling at each other behind closed doors. But nobody knows what they were saying except the two of them. It's just a wonderfully imaginative act of hypothetical speculation. ... All of it, if it ain't true, it sure looks true. And people have just enough memory of those historical facts that it resonates as truth."