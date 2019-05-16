Here & Now
Pelicans To Hold Top Draft Pick After Winning Big In NBA Lottery
While the New Orleans Pelicans did not make the NBA playoffs, the team still got some good news this week: The team will have the top pick in the draft after winning the spot in the NBA Draft Lottery. Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson talk about the news with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist."
This segment aired on May 16, 2019.
