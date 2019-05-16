Pelicans To Hold Top Draft Pick After Winning Big In NBA Lottery06:04
May 16, 2019
While the New Orleans Pelicans did not make the NBA playoffs, the team still got some good news this week: The team will have the top pick in the draft after winning the spot in the NBA Draft Lottery. Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson talk about the news with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist."

This segment aired on May 16, 2019.

