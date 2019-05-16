Here & Now
President Trump has escalated his campaign against Chinese telecom giant Huawei, signing an executive order Wednesday that would let the U.S. ban purchases of telecommunications gear from "foreign adversaries." Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of the podcast and public radio show "Full Disclosure."
This segment aired on May 16, 2019.
