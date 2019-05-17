Here & Now
Amazon Gives Uber Eats A Run For Its Money With $575 Million Investment In Deliveroo
Amazon has ramped up the competition with the popular food-delivery app Uber Eats after buying a partial stake in Deliveroo this week. Meanwhile, American Express acquired Resy, a restaurant-booking app. Mike Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News, tells us what the news means for the future of our food.
This segment aired on May 17, 2019.
