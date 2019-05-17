Here & Now
Architect I.M. Pei Leaves Behind Worldwide Legacy Fusing Tradition And Modernity03:47Play
The legacy of architect I.M. Pei stretches from west to east, from the Louvre Museum to his native China, where he helped fuse tradition and modernity as the country opened up after the Cultural Revolution. Pei, who died earlier this week at the age of 102, added elegance to landscapes worldwide, with powerful geometric shapes and grand spaces.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Blair Kamin (@blairkamin), architecture critic for The Chicago Tribune.
This segment aired on May 17, 2019.
