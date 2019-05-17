The legacy of architect I.M. Pei stretches from west to east, from the Louvre Museum to his native China, where he helped fuse tradition and modernity as the country opened up after the Cultural Revolution. Pei, who died earlier this week at the age of 102, added elegance to landscapes worldwide, with powerful geometric shapes and grand spaces.

