Here & Now
Week In Politics: White House Debuts Immigration Plan; Lawmakers Demand Iran Hearings10:46Play
A new immigration plan was unveiled by the White House this week. Also, lawmakers are demanding more information on Iran after the Trump administration deemed the country a threat following images reported by The New York times of missiles on Iranian boats. ABC News political director Rick Klein (@rickklein) and Washington Post White House reporter Toluse Olorunnipa (@ToluseO) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Peter O'Dowd to review the week in politics.
This segment aired on May 17, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news