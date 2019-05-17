Week In Politics: White House Debuts Immigration Plan; Lawmakers Demand Iran Hearings10:46
May 17, 2019
A new immigration plan was unveiled by the White House this week. Also, lawmakers are demanding more information on Iran after the Trump administration deemed the country a threat following images reported by The New York times of missiles on Iranian boats. ABC News political director Rick Klein (@rickklein) and Washington Post White House reporter Toluse Olorunnipa (@ToluseO) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Peter O'Dowd to review the week in politics.

