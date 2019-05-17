Is your city or town tackling waste in an innovative way? Tell us about it, and we might dig deeper for a Here & Now story as part of our "Going To Waste" series.

Indianapolis is the largest city in the country without a universal curbside recycling program, according to The Indianapolis Star. So, it may come as little surprise to learn that just 4% of the city's garbage is recycled each year.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd discusses the challenge with Katie Robinson, the director of the city's office of sustainability, and Allyson Mitchell, executive director of the Indiana Recycling Coalition.