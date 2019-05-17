Here & Now
Going To Waste
Indianapolis Recycles Just 4% Of Its Garbage Each Year
Is your city or town tackling waste in an innovative way? Tell us about it, and we might dig deeper for a Here & Now story as part of our "Going To Waste" series.
Indianapolis is the largest city in the country without a universal curbside recycling program, according to The Indianapolis Star. So, it may come as little surprise to learn that just 4% of the city's garbage is recycled each year.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd discusses the challenge with Katie Robinson, the director of the city's office of sustainability, and Allyson Mitchell, executive director of the Indiana Recycling Coalition.
This segment aired on May 17, 2019.
