Indianapolis Recycles Just 4% Of Its Garbage Each Year10:21
May 17, 2019
Indianapolis is the largest cities in the U.S. without a universal curbside recycling program. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Indianapolis is the largest city in the country without a universal curbside recycling program, according to The Indianapolis Star. So, it may come as little surprise to learn that just 4% of the city's garbage is recycled each year.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd discusses the challenge with Katie Robinson, the director of the city's office of sustainability, and Allyson Mitchell, executive director of the Indiana Recycling Coalition.

This segment aired on May 17, 2019.

