It's not too late to apply to college and start in the fall. There's a resource for graduating high school students who may have missed previous deadlines or who may need to change plans. It's a list of over 400 schools still accepting applications and offering financial aid and housing, compiled by the National Association for College Admission Counseling.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Lisa Micele, director of college counseling at the University of Illinois Laboratory High School in Urbana, Illinois, and Todd Burrell, director of undergraduate admissions at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.