Government Ordered To Release Info On What Michael Flynn Told Robert Mueller05:01Play
A federal judge has ordered the government to release information about what former national security adviser Michael Flynn told special counsel Robert Mueller during his investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to the Russian government. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR national security editor Phil Ewing (@philewing).
This segment aired on May 17, 2019.
