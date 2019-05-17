8 Years Ago, Portugal's Economy Was On The Verge Of Collapse. How Did It Bounce Back?09:52
May 17, 2019
Portugal's economy has bounced back since a financial crisis forced the country to seek a $92 billion bailout from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund in 2011. Portugal's budget deficit today is near zero, its lowest level in more than 40 years. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Pedro Brinca, a professor of economics at the Nova School of Business and Economics in Lisbon.

This segment aired on May 17, 2019.

