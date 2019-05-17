Here & Now
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' HBO show "Veep" wrapped up its final season this week, 21 years after the finale of "Seinfeld." Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson looked back on the legacy of Seinfeld's controversial finale last year with comedian Carol Leifer (@carolleifer), who was a writer on the show's fifth, sixth and seventh seasons. We revisit the conversation.
This segment aired on May 17, 2019.
