May 17, 2019
A soy farmer walks through his fields July 6, 2018, in Harvard, Illinois, the same day China imposed retaliatory tariffs aimed at the U.S. soybean market. (NOVA SAFO/AFP/Getty Images)
China is scrapping an order for more than 3,000 metric tons of pork from the U.S., the United States Department of Agriculture says it's the biggest cancellation in more than a year — part of the ongoing trade dispute with China that has impacted many farmers.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Davie Stephens, president of the American Soybean Association, who is also a soy, corn and poultry farmer in Clinton, Kentucky.

This segment aired on May 17, 2019.

