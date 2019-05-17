China is scrapping an order for more than 3,000 metric tons of pork from the U.S., the United States Department of Agriculture says it's the biggest cancellation in more than a year — part of the ongoing trade dispute with China that has impacted many farmers.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Davie Stephens, president of the American Soybean Association, who is also a soy, corn and poultry farmer in Clinton, Kentucky.