Here & Now
Soy Producer Sees Emotional Strain Amid Trade War05:50Play
China is scrapping an order for more than 3,000 metric tons of pork from the U.S., the United States Department of Agriculture says it's the biggest cancellation in more than a year — part of the ongoing trade dispute with China that has impacted many farmers.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Davie Stephens, president of the American Soybean Association, who is also a soy, corn and poultry farmer in Clinton, Kentucky.
This segment aired on May 17, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news