Here & Now
New College Graduate? Here's Some Money Advice03:45Play
There are more than 1.8 million people graduating from college this year in the U.S., and as they begin their careers and begin paying off student loans, they'll need to know how to manage their finances.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney) about her financial advice for college graduates.
This segment aired on May 20, 2019.
