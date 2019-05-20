After Serving 13 Years For A Murder He Didn't Commit, Hassan Bennett Got Better Counsel: Himself11:02
May 20, 2019
Hassan Bennett (right) stands with his father after being acquitted of second-degree murder. The "LA" sign they are holding up represents Lansdowne Avenue, the Philadelphia neighborhood where they were both raised. (Courtesy of Hassan Bennett)
Hassan Bennett, a 36-year-old Philadelphia man, spent 13 years in prison on a second-degree murder charge — a crime he didn't commit. Then he got better counsel: himself. He has been out of prison for two weeks now after defending himself in a retrial of his case and winning.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Bennett about his experience being wrongfully convicted and then exonerated.

This segment aired on May 20, 2019.

