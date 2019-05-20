Here & Now
As U.S. Companies Cut Ties With Huawei, What Is The Future Of 5G?
Google has suspended some of its business with the Chinese telecom giant Huawei, as chipmakers like Intel Corp. and Qualcomm Inc. have already said they'll do the same. The announcements come after the Trump administration blacklisted the company. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Klint Finley (@klintron), contributing writer for Wired.
This segment aired on May 20, 2019.
