May 20, 2019
Polls in India's parliamentary elections have now closed, with results expected to come out later this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is predicted to win a second term. But for the country's 172 million Muslims, that may not be good news. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub), an independent journalist in India and author of the book "Gujarat Files: Anatomy of a Cover Up."

This segment aired on May 20, 2019.

