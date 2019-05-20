Here & Now
Makers Of HBO Documentary About Robert Durst Criticized For Significantly Editing Real Estate Heir's Remarks09:42Play
The makers of HBO's documentary "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst" have been criticized for significantly editing remarks by real estate heir Robert Durst. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) about the controversial documentary as Durst prepares to go to trial for the murder of his friend Susan Berman.
This segment aired on May 20, 2019.
