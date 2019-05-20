Trump To Campaign In Pennsylvania After Makings Waves On Iran And Abortion06:14
May 20, 2019
President Trump will campaign in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, on Monday night. The rally comes after Trump threatened Iran in a tweet and appeared to distance himself from recent anti-abortion laws. Also, congressional Republicans are reacting to GOP Rep. Justin Amash saying the president has committed impeachable offences. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks with NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson).

This segment aired on May 20, 2019.

