There's a storm brewing on Broadway, and it's replaying itself night after night at the Hudson Theatre. The show is a revival of Lanford Wilson's 1987 "Burn This" — a story that mines the depth of grief, and explores what happens to people and relationships when loss suddenly throws them together. The hurricane is Adam Driver, who plays Pale — the older brother of a gay dancer who has died in a boating accident, and a brother Pale barely knew.

The show unfolds after Pale arrives at his brother Robbie's apartment to gather his belongings from Anna (Keri Russell), who was Robbie's roommate and dance partner. The two, Pale and Anna, perform their own intense, passionate and dangerous dance as they come to terms with their loss. Here & Now's Robin Young caught up with Adam Driver before a recent performance.