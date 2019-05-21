Here & Now
Study Sends New Warning On Predicted Sea-Level Rise05:41Play
A new study says global sea levels could rise more than predicted and the effects would be catastrophic. The new research finds the world's seas could rise by nearly six feet by 2100, which is almost double previous predictions.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jonathan Bamber (@jlbamber), professor of physical geography at the University of Bristol.
This segment aired on May 21, 2019.
