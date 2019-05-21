Behind The U.S. Ban Of Chinese Company Huawei05:10
May 21, 2019
President Trump issued an executive order last week banning U.S. companies from using equipment and technology from anyone deemed a security threat, a move aimed at the Chinese telecommunications company Huawei. The U.S. Department of Commerce also placed Huawei on a list of companies barred from buying components from U.S. companies without government approval. Here & Now's Robin Young talks to Vox reporter Emily Stewart (@EmilyStewartM) about what's behind these moves against Huawei.

This segment aired on May 21, 2019.

