Democrats Debate Impeachment, Then Go To White House To Talk Infrastructure11:03
May 22, 2019
Democrats met on Wednesday to discuss impeaching the president. A growing number of Democrats are pushing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to support their move to impeach President Trump.

Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and Republican strategist Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Peter O'Dowd to discuss the day's political developments.

This segment aired on May 22, 2019.

