Here & Now
Democrats Debate Impeachment, Then Go To White House To Talk Infrastructure11:03Play
Democrats met on Wednesday to discuss impeaching the president. A growing number of Democrats are pushing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to support their move to impeach President Trump.
Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and Republican strategist Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) join Here & Now's Robin Young and Peter O'Dowd to discuss the day's political developments.
This segment aired on May 22, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news