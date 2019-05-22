Here & Now
House Speaker Pelosi Urges Caution As Democrats Push For Impeachment Proceedings06:01Play
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a meeting with her Democratic caucus on Wednesday. A faction within the party has become more vocal in seeking to impeach President Trump. Pelosi and other Democratic leaders met with Trump shortly thereafter to discuss infrastructure. NPR congressional reporter Kelsey Snell (@kelsey_snell) talks to host Robin Young about these tense encounters in Washington.
This segment aired on May 22, 2019.
