The Environmental Protection Agency has plans to change the way it calculates the health risks of air pollution. The New York Times report this week said the agency's new math equation would count fewer deaths related to pollution.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Eric Schaeffer, director of the Environmental Integrity Project, an environmental nonprofit group, and former enforcement official with the EPA.
This segment aired on May 22, 2019.
