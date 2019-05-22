Here & Now
Nashville Schools To Offer Kurdish Language Classes03:44Play
Nashville's public schools are adding Kurdish to its list of world languages available for high school credit. The city has more Kurds than any other in the country. Like in other schools across the U.S., supporters say this type of addition can help the district meet the needs of an increasingly diverse student population. Shalina Chatlani (@chatlanis) from WPLN in Nashville has more.
This segment aired on May 22, 2019.
