Here & Now
One North Carolina School Reconsiders Security Plans In Wake Of Shootings04:07Play
Recent school shootings have many administrators taking a hard look at their security plans. There are many options on offer, including arming teachers. One school in North Carolina is looking at all these choices as well as training students in how to use guns. Adhiti Bandlamudi (@oddity_adhiti) from member station WUNC reports.
This segment aired on May 22, 2019.
