Here & Now
Who's Running For President In 2020?
2020 Hopeful Tim Ryan Pledges To Represent 'Forgotten Communities'09:37Play
In our series of conversations with presidential candidates, Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) of Ohio, who is running for president.
This segment aired on May 22, 2019.
Who's Running For President In 2020?
- If Elected, Democratic Candidate Pete Buttigieg Would Be The Youngest President Ever
- 2020 Candidate John Hickenlooper On The Mueller Report, China And Fracking
- Republican Bill Weld Calls For Less Government Spending, More Environmental Responsibility
- Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand: 'I Truly Believe I Can Bring This Country Together'
- Julián Castro On His 2020 Presidential Platform And Living The 'Immigrant American Dream'
- Meet The Democrat Who Was The First To Declare A 2020 Presidential Bid
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news