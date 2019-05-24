The 2018-2019 TV season ended with an unusual experiment for ABC: a live remake of classic sitcoms "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons." The star-studded program featured a memorable flub by actor Jamie Foxx and proved to be a success for the network after lagging behind CBS and NBC in the ratings. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) gives his take and discusses the new trend of live network programming with Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd.