Trump Announces $16 Billion Aid Package For Farmers Affected By China Trade War03:47Play
President Trump announced a $16 billion aid package this week for farmers affected by the trade war with China. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Mike Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News, about some of the impacts of the trade war on the markets, the economy and how long the dispute may last.
This segment aired on May 24, 2019.
