Trump Announces $16 Billion Aid Package For Farmers Affected By China Trade War03:47
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 24, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

President Trump announced a $16 billion aid package this week for farmers affected by the trade war with China. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Mike Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News, about some of the impacts of the trade war on the markets, the economy and how long the dispute may last.

This segment aired on May 24, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news