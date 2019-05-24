DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: 5 Songs Mixing Genres And Languages09:53
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 24, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Members of the band Ra Ra Riot attend SHOWTIME Roadies House at SXSW 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Rahav Segev/Getty Images for Showtime Networks)
Members of the band Ra Ra Riot attend SHOWTIME Roadies House at SXSW 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Rahav Segev/Getty Images for Showtime Networks)

KCRW DJ Raul Campos (@raulcampos) shares some of his favorite new releases that mix genres and languages with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.

Music From The Segment

Pixx, "Andean Condor"

Quantic, "You Used To Love Me"

RHYE, "Needed"

Girl Ultra, "DameLove"

Ra Ra Riot, "Flowers"

This segment aired on May 24, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news