DJ Sessions
DJ Sessions: 5 Songs Mixing Genres And Languages09:53Play
KCRW DJ Raul Campos (@raulcampos) shares some of his favorite new releases that mix genres and languages with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.
- Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions
Music From The Segment
Pixx, "Andean Condor"
Quantic, "You Used To Love Me"
RHYE, "Needed"
Girl Ultra, "DameLove"
Ra Ra Riot, "Flowers"
This segment aired on May 24, 2019.
