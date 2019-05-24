Music festival season is here, with lots of bands and swarms of fans descending on fields and fair grounds across the U.S. This weekend, Boston Calling will enter its 10th edition, but it's also the 50th anniversary of what's been called the mother of American music festivals: Woodstock. WBUR's Andrea Shea (@asheaarts) reports on how festivals have evolved since Max Yasgur's farm in upstate New York became the stuff of legend.