Here & Now
Fields, Bands And Swarms Of Fans: Looking At The Evolution Of American Music Festivals05:43Play
Music festival season is here, with lots of bands and swarms of fans descending on fields and fair grounds across the U.S. This weekend, Boston Calling will enter its 10th edition, but it's also the 50th anniversary of what's been called the mother of American music festivals: Woodstock. WBUR's Andrea Shea (@asheaarts) reports on how festivals have evolved since Max Yasgur's farm in upstate New York became the stuff of legend.
This segment aired on May 24, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news