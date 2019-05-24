'It's A Bigger Issue Than Some Might Think': Texas 8th-Grader Raises $10,000 To Wipe Out School Lunch Debt03:15
May 24, 2019
Ben Hofer, an eighth grader at St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Austin, Texas, crowdfunded more than $10,000 to pay off his district's school lunch debt. (Courtesy of Peter Hofer)
School lunch debt is a problem at many schools across the country. A 14-year-old boy in Texas recognized the issue in his community and crowdfunded more than $10,000 to pay off the Austin Independent School District's debt.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with the student behind the effort, Ben Hofer, an eighth-grader at St. Andrew's Episcopal School.

This segment aired on May 24, 2019.

