May 24, 2019
President Trump has ordered intelligence agencies to cooperate with the Justice Department's probe into "surveillance activities" during the 2016 presidential election — ramping up Attorney General William Barr's counter-investigation of Democrats looking into the President. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets the latest.

This segment aired on May 24, 2019.

