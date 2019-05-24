Here & Now
Trump Orders Intelligence Agencies To Cooperate With Campaign Surveillance Investigation04:58Play
President Trump has ordered intelligence agencies to cooperate with the Justice Department's probe into "surveillance activities" during the 2016 presidential election — ramping up Attorney General William Barr's counter-investigation of Democrats looking into the President. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets the latest.
This segment aired on May 24, 2019.
