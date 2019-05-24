Here & Now
British Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday she will resign June 7 after failing to lead the United Kingdom out of the European Union. People in the U.K. voted narrowly for Brexit in 2016, but Parliament has three times rejected her divorce deal. May's Conservative Party will choose her successor. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Labour Party member of Parliament David Lammy (@davidlammy).
This segment aired on May 24, 2019.
