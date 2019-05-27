Americans have more than $1 trillion dollars in credit card debt, according to the Federal Reserve, and the interest rates on credit cards are at a record high.

That's the backdrop for a bill introduced earlier this month by Sen. Bernie Sanders and backed in the House by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that would cap all credit card interest rates at 15 percent. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with reporter Renae Merle (@renaemerle), who covers Wall Street for The Washington Post.