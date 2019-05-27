Here & Now
Disability Advocates Use #CripTheVote To Start 2020 Conversation06:19Play
Issues faced by people with disabilities haven't been a focus this election season, and some advocates are trying to change that. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Andrew Pulrang (@AndrewPulrang), co-founder of the Twitter hashtag #CripTheVote, a campaign aimed at getting candidates to address issues relevant to people with disabilities.
This segment aired on May 27, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news