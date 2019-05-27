Here & Now
Why Far-Right Groups Are Winning Elections05:41Play
Populists critical of the EU's power increased their share in the continent's Parliament after elections to an estimated 25% — about 5% more than 5 years ago, but less than what some expected. This follows big election victories for populists around the world. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic.
This segment aired on May 27, 2019.
