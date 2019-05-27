The History Of Vaccinations11:06
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 27, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

The recent measles outbreaks across the country have alarmed health officials, who have mainly blamed the parents who have refused to vaccinate their children for various reasons.

Ben Brock Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson) and Amory Sivertson (@amorymusic), the hosts of WBUR's Endless Thread podcast, find that resistance to vaccines is a tale as old as time.

More From Endless Thread

This segment aired on May 27, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news