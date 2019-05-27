On this Memorial Day, we want to spend a few minutes on a story we've been following for many years. It involves a Massachusetts father, Paul Monti, who's son Jared Monti was killed in Afghanistan in 2006.

Paul Monti started Operation Flags For Vets so the cemetery where Jared is buried would be covered with American flags. His efforts to honor and remember his son also inspired a hit country song.

On Saturday, Here & Now's Alex Ashlock (@aashlock) went to the Massachusetts National Cemetery on Cape Cod, where volunteers were placing more than 77,000 flags on the graves for Memorial Day.