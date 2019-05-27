Trump Says He Isn't 'Personally Bothered' By North Korea Missile Tests03:45
May 27, 2019
President Trump said Monday that he is not "personally bothered" by recent short-range missile tests that North Korea conducted in May. This was in opposition with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, who is hosting Trump on a state visit. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with NPR international correspondent Anthony Kuhn (@akuhnNPRnews).

