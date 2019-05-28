The governor of Florida has signed legislation that will allow teachers to carry guns in school. This comes more than a year after the Parkland school shooting. Gov. Ron DeSantis says the change will make people "safer."

School districts must approve the plans, and teachers who want to carry weapons will have to go through a background check and training. But there are concerns that allowing teachers to carry guns could lead to more violence, not less.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Bill Husfelt (@BDS_Supt), superintendent of Bay District Schools in the Florida Panhandle. Husfelt is in favor of Florida's new law.