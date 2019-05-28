Here & Now
As Democrats Face Criticism For Failing To Reach Out To Republicans, Columnist Sees Double Standard05:53Play
Democratic presidential candidates have been debating whether or not to appear on Fox News. But President Trump almost never reaches out to Democratic voters in the same way, and he hasn't faced criticism for that.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Washington Post opinion writer Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1), who calls this criticism of Democratic candidates a double standard.
This segment aired on May 28, 2019.
