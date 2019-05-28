Facebook Under Fire For Refusing To Remove 'False' Pelosi Video03:44
May 28, 2019
Facebook is facing questions after leaving up a video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that was manipulated to make her look like she was slurring her words. While Facebook acknowledged the video is "false," last week the company said the videos would remain on the platform. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Kara Swisher(@karaswisher), editor-at-large for Recode.

This segment aired on May 28, 2019.

