Here & Now
In Greece, European Parliament Results Force Prime Minister To Call Snap Election05:46Play
European Union leaders are in Brussels Tuesday to assess the outcome of the European parliamentary elections. The results boosted the Greens, Liberals and nationalists. In Greece, the results have forced the prime minister to call early elections. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Athens-based journalist John Psaropoulos (@JTPsaropoulos), author of The New Athenian blog.
This segment aired on May 28, 2019.
