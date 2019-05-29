Evacuations Continue As Arkansas River Reaches Historic Flood Levels04:27
May 29, 2019
The Arkansas River has reached historic flood levels after weeks of relentless rain and tornadoes. The decades-old levee system is overwhelmed, and millions have been told to evacuate as waters have engulfed urban and rural areas alike. Reporter Frank Morris (@FrankNewsman) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the latest from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

This segment aired on May 29, 2019.

